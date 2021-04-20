PKNM-Kenteam JV to create 7,000 jobs in Jasin

MALACCA: The development of the nitrile butadiene latex processing plant project for the production of gloves costing RM1.5 billion in Lipat Kajang, Jasin, has the potential to create more than 7,000 job opportunities for local residents.

Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said the joint-venture project between Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Melaka (PKNM) and Kenteam Sdn Bhd would start in May and was expected to be completed by 2022.

“Therefore, today we signed a heads of agreement for the proposed sale of land owned by PKNM measuring 38.4ha on Plot 14, Elkay Industrial Area, Lipat Kajang in Jasin, to Kenteam.

“I understand that the total sale price of the land is RM10.7 million,” he said after witnessing the signing ceremony today.

The agreement was signed between PKNM CEO Datuk Azmi Hussain and Kenteam CEO Datuk Seri Justin Lim.

“The state government is also optimistic that the project that will be implemented would give positive impact in terms of creating new business opportunities in the future, as well as generating economic spillovers for Melaka and the country,” Sulaiman said.

Meanwhile, Lim said the investment in Malacca presents a good opportunity and one of the efforts to boost investments in the state amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We hope this project can bring more investments to Malacca in the future in view of the strategic location of the plant, with access to highways and various other facilities,” he said. – Bernama