PKNS hands over 864 units of affordable homes

CYBERJAYA: The Selangor State Development (PKNS) today handed over keys to owners of 864 units of Residensi Idaman Selangorku (Type D) in Selangor Cyber Valley, comprising two blocks of apartments.

Residensi Idaman Selangorku is a project by PKNS to support the National Affordable Housing Policy with an initiative to tackle the nation’s housing affordability concerns. Each unit has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and is allocated two parking lots. With a built-up size of 1,000 sq ft, the units are priced at RM232,000.

“With the objective of supporting the B40 community in Selangor to settle into homes of their own, Residensi Idaman Selangorku has gone beyond mere brick and mortar. Many aspects were taken into consideration with a view of fostering a united community and an inclusive living environment with amenities and facilities,” explained PKNS CEO Datuk Mahmud Abbas.

“We are confident that Residensi Idaman Selangorku will be a benchmark for affordable housing in Selangor,” Mahmud added.

Residensi Idaman Selangorku Type D development also caters to differently-abled residents, where four units were purpose-built with wheelchair-friendly platforms throughout the apartment for ease of access.

Located near the KLIA, the 14.41 acres development has logistic infrastructure, with access to the Elite highway, Putrajaya Link and SKVE highways.