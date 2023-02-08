PKNS signs deal with Agrobank for RM25m entrepreneur financing

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Agrobank in the agency’s efforts to provide a variety of financing offers to entrepreneurs under the PKNS BizClub programme.

The MoU involving an offer of RM25 million in entrepreneur financing over a two-year period was signed by PKNS CEO Datuk Mahmud Abbas while Agrobank was represented by its president and CEO Datuk Tengku Ahmad Badli Shah Raja Hussin at PKNS headquarters here.

Mahmud said about 50 companies will receive benefits with a maximum allocation of RM500,000 per financing.

“However, we expect more companies to receive the benefits because the amount of funding depends on the type and size of the business being undertaken,” he said at a press conference.

Mahmud said the cooperation that will be handled by the PKNS Entrepreneur Development Division (BPU) will benefit around 8,000 entrepreneurs and individuals who are under the agency’s umbrella, in addition to helping them open business networks.

“Today’s MoU is another PKNS effort in helping entrepreneurs under the supervision of BPU to obtain additional capital opportunities from the financing offered by Agrobank to increase productivity and output, thus doubling the company’s profits.

“In addition to the housing and industrial development sectors, PKNS always strives to meet the needs of the people, therefore PKNS through BPU always diversifies entrepreneurship programmes to help these traders start businesses and then expand their businesses to a higher level.”

Mahmud said BPU is also looking for opportunities to explore foreign markets and bring selected entrepreneurs and their products to the international level, such as Indonesia and Hong Kong.

He said individuals and entrepreneurs who are under the PKNS umbrella and are interested in knowing more about the funding can start enquiring today.

Meanwhile, Tengku Ahmad said the strategic collaboration initiative is expected to benefit entrepreneurs, especially in Selangor to obtain capital to build their businesses.

“We are confident that with the variety of financing products at Agrobank, it can provide financial solutions to target groups to venture into the agricultural sector and the entire food supply chain,” he said. – Bernama