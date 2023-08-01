Plans to open 50 more Oldtown White Coffee outlets this year

PUTRAJAYA: Kopitiam Asia Pacific Sdn Bhd plans to open 50 new Oldtown White Coffee outlets this year with targeted locations mainly in the north and east of the country.

CEO Dawn Liew said Oldtown White Coffee, which was established in 2005, now operates more than 180 outlets nationwide and also in Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Oldtown White Coffee is the trade mark of Kopitiam Asia Pacific.

“We are going to populate more Oldtown outlets in those states that we do not have any presence in particular places like Perlis, Kedah as well as East Coast states like Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang. (This) will be the target for us for 2023.

“What we normally look for (when opening new outlet) is whether or not there is enough population within that area, whether the place is in the proses of development so whether its urbanising itself and then we also look at suburban locations because we want to give people choices beyond just normal western fast food. They should be given a choice of Asian-style products they can rely on,” she told the media after the launching ceremony of the Oldtown White Coffee IOI City Mall outlet here on Saturday.

Also present were Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living secretary-general Datuk Azman Mohd Yusof and Malaysian Franchise Association vice-chairman Mohamad Shukri Salleh.

Liew said her company offers the best and affordable business package to entrepreneurs who are interested in joining the Oldtown family. She added that Oldtown has planned various strategies by creating variety in the chain of products offered including the preparation of products based on healthy food.

Liew said starting this April, every product sold at the restaurant will be accompanied by a calorie content label. “We will work with the Ministry of Health because they have also done a pilot project where they will publish calorie counts in all menus at OldTown,“ she said.

This is in line with OldTown’s target for this year to provide better quality products to promote a healthy lifestyle among the community, Liew said. “This initiative is expected to help the community in getting healthy food at a reasonable price while also reducing their cost of living,” she added. – Bernama