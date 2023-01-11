Play Interactive signs up for DHL’s GoGreen Plus to cut carbon emissions

PETALING JAYA: Play Interactive Sdn Bhd, a gaming hardware and accessories distributor in Malaysia, has moved towards climate-neutral practices by signing a GoGreen Plus partnership with DHL Express.

Through the service, Play Interactive aims to deliver a 30% reduction in carbon emissions for its time-definite international shipments.

Launched in February this year, DHL’s GoGreen Plus allows businesses to effectively mitigate the environmental footprint of their supply chains via carbon insetting. The amount of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) committed is then blended with conventional jet fuel at point of air transport to lower the release of carbon dioxide equivalent and other greenhouse gases.

SAF is currently the only scalable measure to address carbon-friendly flight, given its unparalleled capacity for longer distances.

“We are excited to work together with DHL Express to sustainably distribute our products to gaming communities overseas,” said Play Interactive CEO Gary Chong.

“Decarbonisation is part of our efforts to be more responsible in our actions for the people and planet. We believe that SAF is a promising solution to achieve this, and we are proud to be among the first companies in Malaysia to adopt it for our logistics needs,” he added.

With GoGreen Plus, Play Interactive is taking tangible steps to achieve clean operations by tackling Scope 3 emissions during transport and distribution activities. According to the UN Global Compact, Scope 3 accounts for 70% of the emissions resulting from the average corporate value chain.

“Play Interactive’s support demonstrates how SAF can add value for organisations that are serious about minimising their environmental impact.

“Collaborations like this help to accelerate further motivations to use and adopt renewable energy technologies. We look forward to providing more customers with accessible means for decarbonisation,” said DHL Express Malaysia and Brunei managing director Julian Neo.

SAF is produced from sustainably sourced renewable waste and residue raw materials. In neat form and over the lifecycle, it reduces emissions by up to 80% compared to conventional jet fuel. An independent third-party agency, Société Générale de Surveillance, has verified the reductions.

GoGreen Plus is part of DHL Group’s sustainability roadmap for 2030 and contributes to the interim target of having at least 30% of fuel requirements covered by sustainable fuels.