Plytec receives Bursa approval to list on ACE Market

PETALING JAYA: Plytec Holding Bhd, a construction engineering solutions, services, trading and distribution of building materials company, has received approval from Bursa Malaysia Securities to list on the ACE Market.

Plytec’s initial public offering (IPO) will comprise a public issue of 106,060,600 new shares, representing about 17.5% of its enlarged issued share capital upon listing. Of the new shares, 30,303,100 will be made available for application by the Malaysian public while the remaining 75,757,500 will be made available via private placement to bumiputera investors approved by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry.

The IPO also entails an offer for sale of 51,515,100 existing shares, equivalent to about 8.5% of the enlarged issued share capital of the company. Some 21,212,100 shares will be made available for application by eligible directors, employees and persons who have contributed to the success of Plytec. The remaining 30,303,000 shares will be made available via private placement to selected investors.

Plytec’s group managing director, Yang Kian Lock, said the approval of its listing on the ACE Market is a significant milestone for the group and serves as validation of its growth trajectory.

“While the journey towards listing continues, our unwavering dedication to excellence remains steadfast as we diligently pursue our ongoing projects, ensuring they are executed to the utmost standards of quality and innovation.”

KAF Investment Bank Bhd is the principal adviser, sponsor, underwriter and placement agent for Plytec’s IPO.