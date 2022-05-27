PM Ismail Sabri meets top Japanese business leaders in Tokyo

TOKYO: Malaysia's Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob met top Japanese business leaders in a private business session on Friday morning to explore their potential further interest in Malaysia.

The business leaders were from Mitsubishi Power Ltd, Japan Malaysia Economic Association (JAMECA), Rohm Wako Co Ltd, and Mitsui Fudosan & Co Ltd.

The business leaders, among other points of discussion, updated their operations and activities in Malaysia to Ismail Sabri during the meeting.

Mitsubishi Power Ltd president and chief executive officer Hideshi Kawamoto said he updated Ismail Sabri on Mitsubishi's latest high-efficiency gas turbine power solutions.

During the meeting, JAMECA proposed to Ismail Sabri to organise a 'Look East Policy' seminar in August this year, to be held in Malaysia.

JAMECA president Tsuyoshi Nagano, when met by Malaysian reporters, said the association would focus to get Japan and Malaysia's young generation to be onboard to continue enhancing the bilateral relationship.

“I strongly believe the future (relationship) is very strong... so many things to do to strengthen the economy of the two countries, so we need to focus on the new generation to create new leaders in the two countries,“ said Nagano, who is also Tokio Marine Holdings Inc chairman.

JAMECA was established in 1977 with the objectives to foster friendship and promote close and harmonious economic relations between Japan and Malaysia.

It was also formed to promote a greater understanding between the private sectors of Japan and Malaysia regarding the economic policies and situations of the respective countries.

During the session with Rohm Wako Co Ltd, Ismail Sabri also witnessed the Letter of Incentive Approval handover to Rohm Wako.

This came following Rohm Wako's proposed plans to expand its current semiconductors manufacturing facility in Kota Bharu, Kelantan for almost RM1 billion.

Rohm Wako during the meeting with Ismail Sabri was represented by its founder and chairman Datuk Yosuke Yoshioka and President Hirofumi Yoshioka. — Bernama