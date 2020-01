PETALING JAYA: Permodalan Nasional Bhd’s (PNB) today anounced its new leadership team lineup as well as the retirement of its deputy president of strategic investments Datin Kartini Haji Abdul Manaf, and the appointment of a new group head of treasury.

The fund reported that Kartini retired from her post effective Jan 1, 2020.

Following the retirement, the strategic investments and private markets divisions that were under her purview, now reports directly to the president & group chief executive, Jalil Rasheed.

In regard to the departure, PNB Group chairman, Tan Seri Dr. Zeti Aziz commented that Kartini has been a longstanding key member of PNB’s senior management team, driving PNB’s major merger and acquisition exercises.

“She has also been instrumental in fostering a strong rapport with PNB’s investee companies,” she said in a press statement.

“We wish her well and look forward to continue working with Datin Paduka in her role as PNB’s nominee director on the Boards of some of our investee companies.”

The fund also revealed that Hafizuddin Sulaiman will join its leadership team as the group head of treasury division.

He will head the newly established division, responsible for managing the overall capital and liquidity management of the business, including fundraising and liability management.

According to PNB, the new function was formed in line with its overall portfolio diversification strategy which includes increasing its global investment exposure.

The group stated that Hafizuddin brings with him extensive experience in the areas of fundraising and financial reporting from his tenure in Khazanah Nasional Bhd and Ernst & Young Kuala Lumpur.