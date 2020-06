PETALING JAYA: Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) has appointed Ahmad Zulqarnain Onn as group president and CEO effective July 1.

In a statement, PNB said it has received all the relevant regulatory approvals for the appointment of the new president and CEO, including from Yayasan Pelaburan Bumiputra, the PNB board and the regulatory authorities.

“Following this, the PNB board of directors welcomes Ahmad Zulqarnain, as part of PNB’s drive towards becoming a distinctive, world-class investment institution,” it said.

Prior to his appointment, Ahmad Zulqarnain was the deputy managing director at Khazanah Nasional Bhd. He was appointed as one of the two deputy managing directors in 2018, in charge of the strategic fund and managing Khazanah’s strategic holdings in government-linked companies (GLCs).

In addition, he headed the corporate strategy team in Khazanah.