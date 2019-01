PETALING JAYA: Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) yesterday announced the retirement of its deputy president and group chief operating officer (COO) of asset management Datuk Idris Kechot, effective Dec 31, 2018.

Idris has been with the PNB Group, including with Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd (ASNB), a wholly owned unit trust management company of PNB, for more than 34 years, PNB said in a statement.

Meanwhile, PNB said it has appointed Hanizan Hood as its chief investment officer (CIO), effective Jan 1, 2019.

In her new role, Hanizan assumes leadership of the day-to-day oversight of all the operating units within the asset management division, namely fund management, strategic asset allocation, equity market operations, fixed income, investment analysis and economics departments.

Hanizan, which holds the Capital Markets Services Representative’s Licence, has served in various capacities in the areas of equity research, money market, fixed income and portfolio management.