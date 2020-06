PETALING JAYA: Permodalan Nasional Bhd announced that it has accepted the resignation of Jalil Rasheed (pix) from the position of president and group CEO, effective today.

In a statement, the board of directors and leadership team of PNB conveyed their appreciation to Jalil for his leadership and contributions during his tenure.

“The board has also approved the appointment of the successor and the announcement will be made upon receipt of the requisite regulatory approvals,” it said.

The statement follows a media report over the weekend which hinted at the CEO’s departure over “certain issues”, which in turn spawned thinkpieces from opinion leaders and analysts.

In a note today, Credit Suisse Securities (Malaysia) country head Stephen Hagger appeared to confirm the rumour prior to this evening’s announcement, saying: “He has done that very rare thing in Malaysia & that is to resign in order to protect his own principals & maintain his integrity.”

“As a result of his departure, the list of losers is long & include Malaysia’s international reputation, minority investors of Malaysian listed companies, other institutions who have now lost a governance ally, the staff of PNB who were set free by Jalil’s refreshing non-feudal management style & of course the hapless unit holders. Going forward, it will be very difficult for any future government to recruit help from technocrats, given the clear pattern of discarding technocrats by successive governments,” he added.

PNB is one of the largest fund management companies in Malaysia with assets under management (AUM) exceeding RM300 billion. PNB's portfolio covers strategic investments in Malaysia's leading corporates, global equities, private investments and real estate.