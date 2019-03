KUALA LUMPUR: Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) recorded a 4% drop in net income while gross income remained flat in 2018 on the back of a challenging year of moderated growth and impacted financial markets.

For the financial year ended Dec 31, 2018 (FY18), net income fell 4% to RM17.01 billion from RM17.71 billion in the previous year while gross income remained flat at RM20.31 billion from RM20.35 billion recorded in the year before.

Asset under management grew 6.9% to RM298.52 billion from RM279.23 billion in FY17 while return on assets stood at 6%, lower than the 6.7% achieved in FY17.

PNB’s unit trust funds expanded to 13.8 million accounts across 14 funds while units in circulation rose 7.9% to 236.6 billion in FY18 from 219.3 billion in FY17.

Group chairman Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz said it will remain focused on creating value for unit holders but noted that investors need to also understand the risks in the financial market place.

Speaking at a briefing on its results today, she said one of PNB’s key priorities this year is to accelerate diversification into a wider range of asset classes to optimise risk-return profile and diversify geographically.

President and group chief executive Datuk Abdul Rahman Ahmad said it has identified six global fund managers for its overseas investments.

He said the deployment of these investments would take three to 3.5 years and it will start to deploy some of the investments at end of 2019.