PNB to investigate on Jalil’s appointment

PETALING JAYA: Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) has established an inquiry team to investigate into the appointment of its former president and group chief executive Jalil Rasheed.

“An initial response to the Securities Commission (SC) has been made today, and a more detailed reply will be forwarded to the SC following the completion of the inquiry in the very near term,“ PNB said in a statement today.

Discrepancies have been found in the submission by PNB to the SC in relation to the academic qualifications and working experience of Jalil.

This was despite the declaration by PNB that all information provided in its submission to the SC for the appointment of Jalil were “true and correct”.

Jalil had resigned from PNB earlier this week, citing harassment and safety concerns. He had replaced Datuk Abdul Rahman Ahmad as PNB’s president and group chief executive in October last year.

“PNB will continue to extend its full co-operation to the SC and any other relevant authorities in relation to this matter, as has been done in all our previous dealings with the regulatory authorities,“ PNB said.

PNB is one of the largest fund management companies in Malaysia with assets under management exceeding RM300 billion. PNB’s portfolio covers strategic investments in Malaysia’s leading corporates, global equities, private investments and real estate.