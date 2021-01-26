PNE PCB proposes to raise RM21.1m via private share placement

PETALING JAYA: PNE PCB Bhd aims to raise an estimated RM21.13 million via a proposed private placement of 71.16 million new ordinary shares representing approximately 20% of its total issued shares to independent third parties to be identified later.

According to the group’s Bursa filing, the RM21.13 million is based on an illustrative issue price of 29.7 sen per share which represents a 10% discount to its last transacted market price of 33 sen on Jan 20.

It revealed that RM10.8 million of the proceeds raised from the exercise will be used towards the repayment of borrowings, RM5 million will be used to upgrade its existing printed circuit boards (PCB) production lines and RM4.56 million will be utilised as working capital.

The remaining RM780,000 will be used to defray the proposed private placement cost.

PNE elaborated that the exercise will translate into interest savings and improved efficiency to its current producing facilities, resulting in lower production cost and an expanded production capacity.

Following the exercise the group estimated that its total share capital will increase to 426.94 million from 355.78 million and its market capitalisation to be at RM65.84 million from RM44.7 million previously.

Moving forward, it stated that the prospects for the PCB industry in Malaysia and China to remain positive.

Between 2019 and 2022, Malaysia’s manufacturing sales value of electronic components, including PCBs, is forecast to grow by 8.8% while the sales in China is projected to grow 2.9%.

The group pointed out there is a growing importance of electric products in various applications and industries as well as technological advancements which led to a shorter life cycle in most electronic products.