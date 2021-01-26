Poh Huat: 543 workers at Muar operation positive for Covid-19

PETALING JAYA: Poh Huat Resources Holdings Bhd’s main operating subsidiary Poh Huat Furniture Industries Sdn Bhd (PHFI) in Muar, Johor, found 543 employees positive for Covid-19, following a voluntary screening of its estimated 1,400-strong workforce.

The group said in its Bursa disclosure that it conducted the screening as a precautionary measure to contain and prevent the spread of the pandemic among its employees and the surrounding community.

It said it is cooperating and working closely with the Health Ministry to implement mitigating steps to contain the spread of Covid-19 at its premises and safeguard the health of its employees.

Furthermore, Poh Huat has opted to suspend its operations in Malaysia from Jan 25 to Feb 3, or further if advised by the ministry.

The group said the closure is expected to result in a delay in shipments of several orders to its customers in the US, and is in the midst of discussions with them for a rescheduled delivery date.

“PHFI expects to be able to mitigate the delay in shipments as it has a certain amount of ready inventory to meet some of these orders and, if necessary, increase production with extended shifts upon recommencement of manufacturing activities.”

Additionally, it could divert some of its orders from its Vietnamese subsidiary should the need arise. The group’s unit in Vietnam is free from any Covid-19-related incidents and remains in full operation.

Poh Huat said that barring any prolonged closures or interruption, it does not expect any adverse material impact on its revenue or earning for the financial year ending 2021.