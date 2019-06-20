Poh Kong posts 25% jump in Q3 profit

PETALING JAYA: Poh Kong Holdings Bhd posted a net profit of RM5.39 million for the third quarter ended April 30, 2019, a 25.1% increase from the RM4.31 million recorded for the same period in the previous year, attributed to overall uptrend in gold prices.

However, the group’s revenue was down 1.7% to RM236.37 million from RM240.44 million, due to the decrease in demand of gold jewellery products.

Poh Kong’s nine-month net profit increased 5.7% to RM15.3 million against RM14.48 million reported in the same period of the previous year, while revenue rose 5.1% to RM768.65 million from RM731.35 million.

In its filing with Bursa Malaysia, the group said it is optimistic that Malaysia’s economic growth will improve progressively with the government’s direction for the economy, although retail sentiments still remain soft due to cautious consumer spending.

“We are positive that the demand for gold related products will remain resilient and provide investors with a complementary investment option while at the same time, is a liquid asset and a safe haven during economic uncertainties,” it said.

Poh Kong is confident of its resilience to weather the challenges ahead for financial year ending July 31, 2019.