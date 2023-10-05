Porsche Malaysia enters high-performance mode in EV charging

PETALING JAYA: Porsche Malaysia is doubling up its high-performance charging facility to power up to 350kW within the Porsche centres and introducing a solar carport concept at Porsche Centre Penang.

The upgraded charging facilities at all Porsche centres across Malaysia feature twin-175kW direct current (DC) chargers, offering up to 350kW charging speeds. This is the first time such charging capabilities are available within a dealership facility, and with these upgraded chargers, Porsche Malaysia aims to redefine EV ownership experiences.

Sime Darby Auto Performance CEO Christopher Hunter said, “Since we introduced our first all-electric sports car, the Porsche Taycan, alongside 175kW high performance charging within our dealerships in 2020, we saw a growing demand and a rise in the number of EV sports car fans in Malaysia. To demonstrate our commitment to the future of mobility, it has been our ongoing focus and responsibility to offer a holistic EV ownership experience to our most forward-looking customers,”

Available exclusively for Porsche Taycan owners at Sime Darby Auto Performance, the newly upgraded DC chargers allow two Taycan to be charged simultaneously at up to 175kW each.

The high-performance 350kW-capable charging facility is available at Porsche Centre Ara Damansara and Porsche Centre Penang. The upgraded twin-175kW DC chargers will be made available at Porsche Centre Sungai Besi and Porsche Centre Johor Bahru next month.