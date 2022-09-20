Pos Malaysia embarks on digital-first journey to enhance customer experience

KUALA LUMPUR: Pos Malaysia Bhd on Sept 20 rolled out a digitally-enabled initiative that allows customers to self-serve their customs clearance from any device, significantly reducing the time taken to clear goods and negates manual or human intervention.

This effort is part of Pos Malaysia’s digital transformation and focuses on improving the customer journey and experience.

Customers can now pay for their clearance fees and taxes online using an omnichannel chatbot that significantly improves the overall customer experience and reduces the time taken to as short as three days, from arrival at customs to delivery at doorstep.

By using the Pos Malaysia chatbot, customers can now self-serve with ease without having to make phone calls, visits or time-consuming trips to the airport.

The payment process is enabled by a digital payment gateway, providing customers a choice of payment methods from credit cards to e-wallets that can be made online anytime, anywhere.

The deployment of this system underlines the convergence of several digitisation initiatives – omnichannel chatbot deployment, digitisation of payments process and digitisation of operational process.

“Logistics, as a sector, has long been known as a traditional industry, steeped in manual process and bureaucracy. At Pos Malaysia, we are focused on the customer journey and their experience, and will continue to leverage on digital technology to deliver value,“ said Pos Malaysia group CEO Charles Brewer.

“We are cognizant that our digital transformation underpins much of what we want to deliver and is critical to elevate customer experience, improve our services and lower our cost of production,” he said.

Pos Malaysia are focusing their digital efforts on automation, data analytics, cloud, modernising their technology stack and solutions to improve the work environment, specifically on safety, the services and customer experience and costs.