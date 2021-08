PETALING JAYA: Pos Malaysia Bhd sees losses widen over eightfold to RM119.44 million for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 against RM14.15 million net loss reported for the same quarter of the previous year attributed to a lower revenue, higher sales cost and operating cost compounded by higher impairment of RM43.6 million.

For the quarter, revenue slid 11.9% to RM533.89 million from RM606.08 million reported previously.

According to the group’s Bursa filing, its postal segment saw a 9% decline in revenue on the back of drop in mail and parcel volume especially from its contract customers, while the logistics segment saw 32% higher sales at RM187.4 million attributed to its freight management business and automotive business.

Its aviation segment posted a 7% revenue increase mainly due to contribution from e-commerce warehousing and cargo and ground handling businesses.

Moving forward, Pos Malaysia will introduce a courier price revision for key customers to improve profitability and will rationalise four more mail processing centres in the second half of this financial year.

“Furthermore, we are revisiting our outsourcing models for Pos Rider and land transportation in order to manage costs better,” it said in its bursa filing.

In the first half of the financial year ending June 30, 2021, its reported a net loss of RM165.52 million, a 2.7 times increase from RM61.36 million net reported previously.

Revenue for the period stood at RM1.13 billion, a 3% decline from RM1.16 billion reported previously.