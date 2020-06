PETALING JAYA: Pos Malaysia Bhd recorded a lower net loss in its first quarter of RM49.2 million from RM141.1 million in the same quarter last year. Revenue was 6.1% lower at RM558.5 million.

The group’s courier business saw an increase in parcel volume by 6.7% year-on-year, contributed by stronger demand from e-commerce and online marketplaces, aggressive digital and traditional sales & marketing drive, as well as improved mid-mile and last-mile efficiency.

At the same time, the mail business saw an increase in revenue of 1% year-on-year contributed by the new postage rates revision that was implemented on Feb 1. Mail business’ monthly revenue increased by RM11 million in February 2020 but saw a decline in mail volume in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

CEO Syed Md Najib said the group is beginning to realise the benefits of its operations improvements, cost efficiency and business focus initiatives.

“E-commerce has and will continue to drive our courier segment. Delivery is a key element in the e-commerce customer journey, and we believe that automation of our parcel sorting centres and our digitalisation efforts in deploying the new track and trace system would provide us the competitive advantage and enhance customer experience,” he said.

Looking ahead, Syed added the effect of the revised postage rates will soften the financial impact of the decline in mail volume and increase Pos Malaysia’s revenue in FY2020

The group expects incremental annual revenue of RM100-150 million for the mail business compared to the previous year.

The reopening of businesses, primarily bulk mail operators and higher footfall into Pos Malaysia outlets, are also expected to provide some improvements to the group’s mail and retail business.