Positive outlook for banks on upbeat loan growth prospects

PETALING JAYA: The banking sector is in for a positive outlook due to a pickup in economic activities supported by a better-than-expected system loan growth.

RHB Research pointed out that December banking system data continued to indicate a recovery trajectory with 2021 system loan growth of 4.5% ahead of its 3.8% forecast. It stated that loan demand from both household and non-household segments continues to be robust at elevated levels, while asset quality remains resilient as the banking system’s gross impaired loans (GIL) stood at 1.44% and loan loss coverage (LLC) at 127%.

“We see upside risk to our projected 5.2% rise in 2022 system loans given the broad base recovery in loan demand. The prospects of tightening monetary policy should bring upside to banks’ earnings,” it said in a report today.

Furthermore, the research house observed the system loan applications’ three-month moving average (3MMA) basis was up 6.9% month-on-month (m-o-m). This was particularly due to a stronger loan application momentum from the business segment (+7%) from sectors such as transport storage & communication; finance insurance, and business activities; as well as construction.

On the other hand, it reported the household segment grew by a slower 7% relative to the past two months. On a monthly basis, the growth in loan applications declined 0.6% m-o-m, dragged by weakness in loans related to securities and other purposes.

RHB Research maintained its overweight call on the sector with buy calls on CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, Malayan Banking Bhd and AMMB Holdings Bhd.

TA Securities also adopted similar projections.

“Moving into 2022, we anticipate a 5.8% increase in loan growth for the system. We believe the expansion will be fueled by a 5.9% and 5.8% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in corporate and consumer loans respectively,” said TA.

It elaborated that the previous year’s overall system’s loan growth has exceeded its forecast mostly due to the strong pickup in business loans since economic activities resumed, as well as a turnaround in some key consumer loan segments such as personal loans, purchase of securities, and hire purchase.

The research house pointed out that December’s yearly loan applications jumped by 27.9% y-o-y (-0.6% m-o-m) compared to an increase of 21.5% y-o-y (15.5% m-o-m) in November 2021. Loans approved for the month improved 27% y-o-y and 8.7% m-o-m.

With that, TA Securities retains its overweight rating on the banking sector and has upgraded its rating on CIMB to buy from hold due to the recent decrease in its share price which has widened the counter’s total upside to over 12%.

Meanwhile, Kenanga Research believes an annual loan growth of 5%-5.5% is plausible for 2022 given the current momentum demonstrated by ongoing economic activity, which is closely in line with its GDP forecast of 2022 of 5.5%-6% for 2022.

For last year, it stated that both household and business loan applications were rejuvenated by the greater need of cash, with the former likely capitalising the present low interest rate environment. However, this has fallen off in December 2021 as compared to November 2021 as there were pent up applications seen in the prior month, although business loans continued to be supportive.

The research house also outlined that banks will be one of the key beneficiaries of our national economic recovery.

“However, sentiment may still be soft as larger macro uncertainties still persist. Further, the one-off implementation of 2022’s prosperity tax is a dent to the overall earnings growth and dividend rewards to investors for the immediate year,” it said.

Kenanga has retained its neutral call on the sector with Alliance Bank Malaysia Bhd as its top pick for its higher SME composition and solid fundamentals relative to larger sized peers and RHB Bank Bhd as the sole bank competing for a digital banking licence, which could translate to a strong sentiment boost should it win the award.