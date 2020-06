PETALING JAYA: The ringgit managed to post a slight weekly advance versus the US dollar last week, but global investors will be closely monitoring developments pertaining to a potential second wave of Covid-19 cases in the US.

Should markets get the sense that another round of lockdowns stateside is drawing nigh, that may derail the optimism surrounding a rapid economic recovery and spur further losses in riskier assets, including Asian currencies.

FXTM market analyst Han Tan said despite having shifted below its 50-day moving average this month, a meaningful break below the 4.25 psychological level has proven elusive so far for the currency pair.

“Even though Malaysia’s industrial production and manufacturing sales saw year-on-year declines of more than 30% respectively in April, the domestic economy’s recovery hopes are well supported by the near-RM300 billion in stimulus packages that have already been rolled out.”

For the week ahead, he noted further signs of fragility in the global economic recovery could heighten risk aversion and send the US$/RM exchange back above the psychologically important 4.30 level.

“However, it could push further below its 100-day moving average if risk appetite rises and the dollar gives up recent gains,” he added.

US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, as well as other key Fed officials, is set to make speeches over the coming days.

The Fed’s dour outlook has already been faulted for denting risk appetite, and further cues that the US economy has to endure a long slog towards a recovery may further deflate market sentiment.

Additionally, while oil markets have seen demand-side uncertainties return to the fore, as markets look past the extended Opec+ supply cuts and pare Brent and WTI’s gains since May, further signs of an increasingly fragile global economic recovery could prompt oil markets to re-embark on the hunt for a firmer floor, potentially dragging commodity-linked currencies along the way.