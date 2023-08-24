Powerwell secures RM16.27m data centre project for airtrunk JHB1

KUALA LUMPUR: Powerwell Holdings Bhd , a leading low voltage (LV) and medium voltage (MV) electrical power distribution equipment manufacturer with over 30 years of experience in supplying its products for both local and international projects, has, via its wholly owned subsidiary Kejuruteraan Powerwell Sdn Bhd, secured a RM16.27 million contract from Leighton Contractors (M) Sdn Bhd to supply and deliver electrical LV switchboards for AirTrunk JHB1 (JHB1) data centre located in Iskandar Puteri, Johor.

The supply and delivery of electrical LV switchboards will be coupled with active harmonic filter and uninterrupted power supply, which is inclusive of supervision during testing and commissioning of the LV switchboards at the project site.

This is a significant achievement for Powerwell as it underscores the company’s commitment to delivering high quality electrical solutions to meet the diverse needs of its clients. The contract with Leighton for AirTrunk JHB1, a prominent data centre operator, further solidifies Powerwell's position as a trusted partner in the electrical industry.

“This collaboration is a testament to our team's expertise and our dedication to providing cutting edge electrical solutions that meet the demands of modern data centres. We take great pride in affirming our capacity to meet the committed deliverables and in accordance with the Purchase Order Agreement. This commitment is underscored by our established track record,” said Powerwell executive director Catherine Wong.

Powerwell’s electrical LV switchboards are renowned for their reliability, safety, and efficiency, making them an ideal choice for critical infrastructure such as data centres. Hence, the strategic collaboration with Leighton concerning the AirTrunk JHB1 data centre underscores Powerwell's commitment to addressing the growing demand for reliable and eco-friendly data centre solutions within the region and is expected to generate additional business prospects for local manufacturers in specific components for LV switchboards.

The supply and delivery of electrical LV switchboards to JHB1 are expected to be fulfilled by the first quarter of calendar year 2024.