PPB Properties unveils Lumina Bedong, first township project in Bedong

PETALING JAYA: PPB Properties, the property division of PPB Group Bhd, has unveiled Lumina Bedong, which is set to revitalise and transform Bedong, Kedah.

Built with the community at heart, Lumina Bedong – the first township development in Bedong – will boast people-centric spaces, new living experiences and thriving commercial pockets, all set to improve and modernise the town.

Lumina Bedong has an estimated gross development value of RM900 million and is targeted for completion in 2035. The township project, which sits on 228 acres of freehold land, comprises about 1,500 units of affordable landed homes strategically located among a host of amenities, as well as commercial components and recreational facilities.

When completed, the township will home a 5.6-acre central park, the largest recreational park within the vicinity, giving residents access to community-building amenities such as jogging and cycling tracks, reflexology path and children’s play area.

Lumina Bedong is set to appeal to newlyweds or young families looking for their first home. Not only that, it also hopes to draw in families in the surrounding area looking to upgrade to newer, more spacious homes within a well-planned, self-contained master township.

As part of Phase 1, PPB Properties will launch 221 units of 1½-storey and 1-storey terrace houses. The focal point of these residential homes will be a 2.3-acre thematic park with a wide range of facilities, including futsal court, jogging trail, outdoor gym and children’s play land, ideal for families.

The township will also comprise a commercial hub spanning 23 acres, making it the largest commercial development in the vicinity. The commercial hub will include retail experiences with diverse offerings for working adults, families and children. In addition to providing convenience to residents, this space will generate new businesses, job opportunities for the community and drive a larger footfall into Bedong.

PPB Properties has built a sterling reputation for crafting high-value residential, retail and commercial space over the last 40 years. The company has established projects in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur, Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Penang and Johor. With the launch of Lumina Bedong, the company is now gearing up to expand into the northern peninsular region.

“With the development of Lumina Bedong, we are set to reinvigorate and transform the landscape of Bedong. We hope to drive the area’s socio-economic landscape through our residential, commercial and recreational components. We are confident that Lumina Bedong will develop into a vibrant township in the coming future, making it a key locality in Kedah,” said PPB Properties CEO Low Eng Hooi.

The township is well connected to the city centre of Sungai Petani. It is situated strategically along the main road of Jalan Utama Alor Setar-Sg Petani, with various schools, retail shops and Bedong’s first Econsave only a stone’s throw away.

“Our mission as a seasoned, community-centric developer has always been about ensuring that we add value and improve the landscape of the local community. We hope to continue delivering well-crafted, quality developments,” said Low.

Other major developments under PPB Properties’ belt include Cheras LeisureMall, New World Park and Megah Rise in Petaling Jaya.

PPB Properties is the property arm of PPB Group, a public-listed company with investments in grains & agribusinesses, consumer products and film exhibition and distribution. Notable brands owned by the group include Golden Screen Cinemas, Massimo bread, Seri Murni cooking oil and Cap Sauh flour.