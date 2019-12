PETALING JAYA: The Producer Price Index (PPI) for local production, which went up for the first time in 12 consecutive months, increased 1.2% in November 2019 to 106.5 from 105.2 in the same month of the preceding year.

Chief statistician Malaysia Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said this was the first positive yearly basis change since November 2018.

Out of 1,063 items covered in PPI, 35.5% items showed an increase in November 2019 compared to November 2018. On the contrary, 42.1% items showed a decline while 22.4% items were unchanged.

The index of agriculture, forestry & fishing showed a double digit increase of 19.9%, followed by mining (6.4%) and electricity & gas supply (0.6%) indices. In contrast, the water supply and manufacturing indices declined 2.3% and 0.7% respectively.

On a monthly basis, the PPI for local production rose 1.3% in November 2019, supported by the agriculture, forestry & fishing (10.5%), mining (8.9%) and water supply (0.1%) indices. The index of electricity & gas supply decreased 0.3%, while the manufacturing index fell 0.2%.