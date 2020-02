PETALING JAYA: The producer price index (PPI) for local production rose 2.8% to 107.3 in January 2020 as against 104.4 in the same month of the preceding year, driven by the index of agriculture, forestry & fishing (18.0%), mining (9.2%), electricity & gas supply (1.0%) and manufacturing (0.9%).

In contrast, the index of water supply recorded a decline of 1.2%.

Chief statistician Malaysia Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said out of 1,063 items covered in PPI, 41.9% items showed an increase in January 2020 as compared to January 2019. On the contrary, 50.0% items showed a decline while 8.2% items were unchanged.

On a monthly basis, the PPI for local production registered a marginal decline of 0.1% in January 2020, attributed by the decline in the index of mining with 6.8%.

Conversely, the sectors which increased during this month were agriculture, forestry & fishing (3.8%), manufacturing (0.4%) and electricity & gas supply (0.1%). Meanwhile, the index for water supply was unchanged.