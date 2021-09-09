PPP Properties’ Megah Rise slated for topping-up by end of this month

PETALING JAYA: PPB Properties, the property division of PPB Group Bhd, has announced that Megah Rise’s residential tower is slated for topping-out by the end of this month.

Megah Rise (pix) is a high-rise mixed development consisting of a premium, low-density residential tower and a four-storey block of retail space.

“Megah Rise will be the new landmark in Taman Megah. We hope to create more value, by injecting new life into this mature neighbourhood,“ said PPB Properties CEO Low Eng Hooi.

As the only freehold high-rise in the area, Megah Rise has built-up sizes ranging from 764 sq ft up to 1,747 sq ft.

PPB Properties hopes the development’s retail space will invigorate and complement the surrounding matured neighbourhood of Taman Megah. The community-centric mall will house local retail brands, varied dining options, a premium grocer, communal space and a multi-purpose hall which accommodates badminton courts.

Megah Rise’s retail space is projected to open in the second half of 2022, while the residential tower is set to hand over its keys to residents in the second quarter of next year.