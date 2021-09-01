Prestar extends partnership with Japan’s Murata Machinery to expand global footprint

PETALING JAYA: Steel products and equipment maker Prestar Resources Bhd is extending its collaboration with Japan’s Murata Machinery Ltd for the supply of automated storage and retrieval racking systems (ASRS).

Murata is one of the largest designers and manufacturers of material handling systems in Japan with a leading edge in the manufacturing of automation integrators serving a global market in a wide range of industries.

Prestar’s wholly owned subsidiary Prestar Storage System Sdn Bhd recently entered into a supplemental manufacturing partnership agreement with Murata’s logistics and automation division to include an additional nine subsidiaries of Murata in various places, namely the US, China, Europe, India, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

With the agreement, Prestar Storage will be covering 10 regions in total, including the main partnership located in Japan.

To recap, Prestar Storage in June 2020 entered into a manufacturing partnership agreement with Murata’s logistic and automation division to supply ASRS Racking System for Murata’s global market including the US, Japan, China and Asean countries.

Prestar group managing director Datuk Toh Yew Peng (pix) said the extended collaboration will provide Prestar Storage with a growth opportunity to participate in the supply of ASRS to various Murata subsidiaries and markets.

“This extended collaboration is expected to give Prestar Storage the instant accessibility for supplying ASRS Racking System to e-commerce, pharmaceutical, omnichannel distributions, high throughput industries such as fast-moving consumer goods in the global market,” he added.

Prestar Storage is engaged in the business of providing storage solutions, installing all kinds of material handling equipment and manufacturing of racking and shelving system products under the brand name “MyStar”.