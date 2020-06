PETALING JAYA: Prestar Resources Bhd has partnered Murata Machinery Ltd (Japan) to supply automated

storage and retrieval system (ASRS) racking systems for the latter’s worldwide market, it said in a statement today.

Prestar’s wholly-owned subsidiary Prestar Storage System Sdn Bhd had on June 3, entered into a manufacturing partnership agreement with Murata’s logistic and automation division.

Murata is one of the largest designers and manufacturers of material handling systems in Japan with leading edge in the manufacturing of automation integrators, serving a global market in a wide range of industries.

Prestar managing director Datuk Toh Yew Peng said the collaboration will provide Prestar Storage with a growth opportunity to participate in the supply of ASRS racking systems for Murata’s global market including the US, Japan, China and Asean countries as well as leveraging on its core to achieve greater success in the factory automation sector.

“It is believed that the collaboration will enable both companies to leverage on their respective core for greater success in the factory automation sector. Not to mention the effect of Covid-19 which escalated the rise in awareness of Industrial 4.0 and IoT (Internet Of Things) and as well as adoption of automated solutions across industries,” he added.

In addition, the collaboration is expected to give Prestar Storage the instant accessibility for supplying ASRS racking systems to e-commerce, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, retailing, distribution and logistics industries.