Prestariang bags RM22.94m job from MOF

PETALING JAYA: Prestariang Bhd has secured a RM22.94 million contract from the Ministry of Finance.

The contract, which was awarded to its wholly owned subsidiary Prestariang Systems Sdn Bhd, is to supply Microsoft software licenses, products and services under the Master Licensing Agreement 3.0 (MLA 3.0) to the Ministry of Education (MOE) for a period of one year.

Prestariang said the supply of the software licenses, products and services under MLA 3.0 to MOE will be managed through the Education Alliance Agreement to all schools under MOE (effective from March 10, 2019 until March 9, 2020 at RM11.23 million) and the Enrolment for Education Solutions to all agencies under MOE (effective from July 3, 2019 until July 2, 2020 at RM11.72 million).

At the noon break, Prestariang’s share price gained 6.1% to 43.5 sen on 7 million shares done.