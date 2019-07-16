Prestariang open to mediation over SKIN

PETALING JAYA: Prestariang Bhd, which is suing the government for terminating the National Immigration Control Systems (SKIN) project, is willing to settle the case out of court.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, Prestariang said its subsidiary Prestariang SKIN Sdn Bhd’s (PSKIN) counsel has informed the Kuala Lumpur High Court that PSKIN is willing to explore mediation of the dispute with the government.

On Monday, PSKIN attended a case management before the judge whereby PSKIN’s counsel informed the court that the deadline for the government to file its affidavit in reply to PSKIN’s affidavit in support of the originating summons was on July 12.

PSKIN’s counsel said that the government’s application for conversion does not act as a stay, thus proceedings for both should run concurrently.

The judge has fixed the next case management for the matter on July 25 where the senior federal counsel representing the government would be required to update the court on the government’s position on having both originating summons and application for conversion run concurrently.

The senior federal counsel is also required to update the court on the government’s position on referring the dispute to mediation.

Earlier in April, PSKIN commenced legal action against the government, filing a legal claim totalling RM732 million for the termination of the RM3.5 billion SKIN project via expropriation.

The legal action came after Prestariang said that the company and the government were unable to reach an amicable settlement despite multiple rounds of negotiations.

In its legal claim, PSKIN highlighted that the concession agreement (CA) spells out the government’s obligations in the event the project is terminated by way of expropriation.

Under the CA signed in 2017, PSKIN was to design, deliver, maintain and provide scheduled upgrades for an improved immigration and border control system for Immigration Department Malaysia.

Prestariang said that PSKIN has never defaulted on the CA. In addition, PSKIN had since 2014, undertaken extensive technical studies and work thus incurred a substantial amount of expenses relating to the project. The company had also entered into numerous third-party contracts in their execution of the project.

PSKIN was to receive about RM3.5 billion over a 15-year concession period. However, it received a letter from the Home Affairs Ministry in December 2018 confirming the decision to terminate the project effective Jan 22, 2019.