Prestariang’s Microsoft channel partner deal to end on Jan 2021

PETALING JAYA: Prestariang Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary Prestariang Systems Sdn Bhd’s (PSSB) role as Microsoft’s channel partner will be discontinued effective Jan 31, 2021.

According to a Bursa filing by Prestariang, PSSB was renewed as Microsoft’s channel partner pursuant to an agreement made between PSSB and Microsoft effective Oct 1, 2019.

“The company is in the midst of evaluating the impact of Microsoft’s decision and intends to engage with Microsoft for further clarification on the matter,” said Prestariang.

Trading of its share was suspended from 9am to 10am this morning.