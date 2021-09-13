PRG’s Embayu @ Damansara West achieves 80% take-up rate

PETALING JAYA: PRG Holdings Bhd’s first affordable property development project Embayu @ Damansara West has achieved a take-up rate of 80% for Tower A and B, and is looking forward to launch the last tower in the next two months.

The resort-themed condominium sits on a 6.5 acre-land offering 650 residential units with a starting price of RM450,000 from 1,000 sq ft onwards. Its gross development value is RM267 million.

The name Embayu originates from two Malay words, which is “Embun” and “Bayu”. The combination of both words highlights the concept of the development that is filled with nature including a 44,000 sq ft central green landscape that gives residents the opportunity to be close with nature in the vicinity of their home.

PRG managing director for property and construction Datuk Alex Wee Cheng Kwan said despite the ongoing pandemic, customers are looking forward to being a part of the maturing community in Damansara West, the next exciting growth area following the Kota Damansara and Ara Damansara townships.

“Taking into account the healthy interest in our project, we expect to hit a 100% take-up rate for Embayu @ Damansara West before our targeted completion date in December 2022. Moving forward, building affordable housing with quality finishing will continue to be the focus for PRG going forward. We will announce our upcoming project soon, and it will be done either through land acquisition or joint-venture.”

The area is connected to major highways such as DASH, GCE Guthrie Highway, NKVE and Federal Highway. Besides being near to Kota Damansara and Ara Damansara, Embayu is also close to Shah Alam, DASH’s Subang 2 interchange, Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport at Subang, and it is surrounded by mature amenities such as Help University, Giant Hypermarket, Star Avenue Mall, Segi University & Colleges and Thomson Medical Centre.