Prime high rise residential to make waves in 2022

PETALING JAYA: A large supply of prime high rise residential units is expected to enter the market in 2022 which will put further pressure on capital values, according to JLL Property Services (M) Sdn Bhd.

At the JLL Q1’22 Real Estate Market Perspective webinar this week, researcher and consultant Eva Soo said the influx is mainly due to the delays of completion in the past two years because of the containment measures within the country. This will lead to an increase in the unsold rate which will take a few years before it can be absorbed by the market.

However, since the current interest rate is still at an all-time low (1.75%), investors who had put their investment decision on hold would be encouraged to return to the market.

In the first quarter of 2022, the capital value stood at RM953 per sq ft (psf) while the average asking rent at RM2.95 psf per month.

According to JLL Greater Kuala Lumpur property market monitor Q1’22 report, residential capital value growth declined 2.5% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and average rent declined 2.3% q-o-q.

Additionally, the market yield was 3.02%, generally lower than other asset classes.

Prime high rise residential stock in Greater KL, which covers KL City, extending towards Mont Kiara, Damansara Heights, Bangsar, and Mid Valley was 51,000 units, and the overall unsold rate is still considered quite healthy at 3.55%, said Soo.

Market demand had also dropped due to the ending of various stimulus packages such as the Home Ownership Campaign and loan moratorium.

“The ending of the incentives has limit the demand for the residential market, but only for a very short term when talking about prime high rise residential,” said Soo.

At the same time, the zerorisation of Real Property Gains Tax has encouraged many property owners to put their property on sale in the secondary market.

“As we see an increase in the primary market and at the same time, probably supply in the secondary market, capital values will likely compress quite a bit in this year.”