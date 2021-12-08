Property market recovery expected in 2022

PETALING JAYA: Property prices were back on an upward trend in Q3’21 due to improved sentiments in tandem with higher vaccination rates, the reopening of commercial activity, and a less restricted environment for consumers, according to PropertyGuru Malaysia’s Property Market Outlook Report 2022.

PropertyGuru Malaysia country manager Sheldon Fernandez said a rebound in the property sector is expected following a more substantial national economic recovery.

“We will likely see gradual improvements in the market environment in the first half of 2022 (H1’22), before it begins to pick up pace in H2’22,“ he said.

Research by PropertyGuru DataSense, the data analytics and solutions arm of PropertyGuru, found that property activity continued to transpire in Malaysia despite a very challenging environment, albeit at a much-reduced volume.

He said while the overall number of purchases dropped sharply during the H2’20 to H1’21 periods, the overall median price for transacted properties moved upwards by 8.5%, the sharpest rise registered since H1’16. The fact that median prices continued to rise while transaction volume dropped sharply indicates that buyers who purchased property during this period had solid financial footing and an appetite for higher-priced properties.

“A total of 5,254 transactions were carried out in Selangor in H1’21, with a median price of RM457,000. Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur witnessed 939 transactions, with a median price of RM550,000. Johor’s median price for H1’21 is RM380,000 after a total of 2,952 transactions. Penang had a median price of RM340,000, with 1,457 transactions occurring in the same time.

“Overall, landed units made up 60.1% of transactions in the Klang Valley , 81.6% in Johor and 49% in Penang. Terrace houses were the most popular type, making up 47.1 of transactions in the Klang Valley, 69.8 in Johor, and 34.4% in Penang. While flats accounted for 31% of transactions in Penang.

“The combination of low interest rates, depressed property prices, and an incentive-rich environment provided an opportune moment for buyers with the right means to jump into the market. Even at the height of restrictions, their ability to act on purchase decisions were aided by a greater embrace of digital transformation by property companies, which now enables an end-to-end purchasing process for consumers,“ he said during the virtual briefing of the report.

PropertyGuru foresees several trends that will impact the Malaysian property sector in 2022 including a stabilised market to revive buyer interest, improved economic environment for property seekers, progressive government policies for a changing landscape, ongoing mega projects (to enhance prospects), and terraces remain the top choice.

“Positive price indicators captured in H2’21 foresees a more stabilised market in H1’22. As businesses begin to reopen at full capacity following the National Recovery Plan (NRP) and the removal of Real Property Gains Tax (RPGT) on homes that are sold on the sixth year onwards will help to liberalise the market for investors and second home buyers.

“Following the Budget 2022 announcement, the government plans to invest RM2 billion in guarantees to banks via the Guaranteed Credit Housing Scheme, aimed at assisting those in the gig economy. Additionally, a further allocation of RM1.5 billion would be channelled towards housing programmes such as Rumah Mesra Rakyat and the maintenance of public housing units. This illustrates the beginning of more progressive and inclusive approaches in financing and home ownership,“ it said in a statement.

As mega projects in the country continue to progress, PropertyGuru foresees that this will generate excitement in the property market and add value to residential, commercial, and retail segments. This includes important infrastructure such as the rollout of the Mass Rapid Transit Line 3, East Coast Rail Link, and the Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System.

“Terrace houses remain the most sought-after property type in the country, representing the largest volume of properties purchased by both first-home buyers and investors in H1’21, according to research by PropertyGuru DataSense. The preference has been influenced by recent Covid-19 limitations as younger professionals are seeking more space to balance both lifestyle and work needs, especially since working from home is now becoming a long-term option,“ it said.