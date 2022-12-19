PropertyGuru Asia summit calls for ‘adaptive reinvention’

PETALING JAYA: PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit 2022 has called for a more responsible innovation and “adaptive reinvention” approach towards real estate.

PropertyGuru Group managing director for marketplaces Jeremy Williams said its theme this year is adaptive reinvention.

“We focus on how our cities, communities and built environments can adapt to changes and how we, the inhabitants and developers of these environments, can use best practices and lessons from the past to build the communities of tomorrow,” he said.

The summit, held in Bangkok, Thailand, recently, was divided into four segments: restart/rebound; revive/reboot; rethink/reset; and reimagine/reinvent. It was part of PropertyGuru Week, which included the presentation of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final.

The 2022 edition of the summit coincided with the launch of its enterprise brand, PropertyGuru for Business.

PropertyGuru CEO and managing director Hari V. Krishnan commented that PropertyGuru For Business aims to guide enterprise clients such as property developers, agencies, banks, valuers, city planners and policymakers.

“We believe PropertyGuru for Business is a timely launch as we hope to equip our enterprise clients with the right data, tools and information to be able to navigate the uncertain economic conditions that lie ahead and be better prepared to serve their customers,” he said.