PropertyGuru pays tribute to Asia’s developers at awards grand final

KUALA LUMPUR: Southeast Asia’s property technology group PropertyGuru has hailed Hong Kong-based New World Development Co Ltd as the Best Developer (Asia) at the 17th Annual PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final held in Bangkok, Thailand.

In a statement today, its CEO Hari V Krishnan (pic) said New World Development also received the Best Mega Mixed Use Development (Asia) award for 11 SKIES.

Candra Ciputra, CEO of Ciputra Group and president director of PT Ciputra Development Tbk, won the PropertyGuru Icon award.

Malaysia’s KL Wellness City by KL Wellness City Sdn Bhd was named Best Mixed Use Development (Asia) and Infinity8 Reserve JBCC by the Infinity Group won the Best Co-Working Space (Asia), the statement said.

The regional winners were selected from an elite pool of country winners from PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards’ series this year, the statement said.

There were 48 categories, having expanded over the years to represent some of the world’s most dynamic property markets from Southeast Asia to Australia, the statement said.

Hari said the award-winning developers and designers from various countries in the region serve as a benchmark in their respective markets and that the group would like “to guide property seekers towards finding, financing and owning the right properties”.

“In this grand final, we elevate the region’s dream homes and also its finest, most sustainable live-work-play developments, workspaces, retail hubs and among others, to an international platform,” he said.

Meanwhile, PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and events general manager Jules Kay said the winners represent diversity, progress, and resilience in their respective property markets.

“With projects ranging from boutique residential developments to vast integrated districts, these award-winning developments offer an impressive snapshot of what the best in Asia looks like,” he said.

The 2022 Grand Final was streamed live on AsiaPropertyAwards.com and on the programme’s official Facebook and YouTube channels. – Bernama