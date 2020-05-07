Prospects for aviation sector still up in the air

PETALING JAYA: The bleak outlook for the aviation sector has led to uncertainties for Malaysian carriers as their competition overseas scramble for government assistance to survive. Although the country has taken steps to restart the economy, the future remains opaque for the sector.

Endau Analytics head of aviation Shukor Yusof observed that Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAS) and AirAsia Group Bhd will have a very tough time with the Covid-19 pandemic, but expects the outcome to differ for the two.

He acknowledged that AirAsia was already a lean carrier prior to the outbreak, but the same could not be said for MAS with its 13,000 employees against roughly 80 aircrafts in its fleet.

“MAS is a state-owned airline while AirAsia is a private company; the only similarity is both want government money to survive,” Shukor told SunBiz.

Thus far, the government has been silent on its stance of providing funds towards either carriers, possibly due to the fact that Malaysia is losing RM2.4 billion a day during the movement control order (MCO).

With regard to the talks of a potential merger between the two airlines, he opined that it is up to the politicians and their ability to convince the public on how such an “illogical move” would benefit the people.

“The air travel market is severely hit and until and unless a vaccine is found, and in sufficient volume for everyone, the airline business will continue to suffer in the near-term, and some global airlines will collapse,” he said.

In the event of a collapse, although the sector has undergone a great deal of liberalisation in recent years, he believes it will not be enough.

“It’s unclear if existing routes will remain to be serviced once the crisis is over; there’s a good chance many airlines will cut some of its network.”

When it comes to the recovery of the sector, MAS said its view is that any potential solution needs to address the issue of oversupply, while the concern of sustainability has to be looked at holistically.

“Whilst mergers between airlines is one option, addressing the issues via regulations and policies should also not be ignored as it could just be as effective,” it said in a response to SunBiz.

The carrier stated any merger proposal needs to take into account anti-competition regulations and address the numerous implementation and integration challenges including the people aspect, as well as the respective commitments and liabilities of both parties.

AirAsia reiterated that its decision to review its orders with Airbus, restructuring a major portion of its fuel hedge, its management’s voluntary salary sacrifice, re-negotiation of contracts and deferring all non-essential expenditures are expected to result in a cost reduction of at least 30% year-on-year in 2020.

Meanwhile, MIDF Research aviation analyst Adam Mohamed Rahim opined that the government should extend financial assistance to local airlines suffering losses due to flight cancellations and travel restrictions from the Covid-19 crisis.

“Thus far, the stimulus package announced by the company entails rebates given to landing and parking fees for airlines. Therefore, financial assistance should be considered,” he said.

If airlines are not given much financial assistance, Adam warned that they could be facing bigger losses this year and Malaysia could not bear to afford the calamity within the aviation sector.

“The cancellation of Visit Malaysia Year 2020 was inevitable but we will never know if the government would want to reignite such campaigns next year or the year after. So it is crucial to keep airlines afloat in light of the pandemic with hopes that Malaysian aviation sector will emerge stronger once the situation recovers,” he explained.