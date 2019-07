KUALA LUMPUR: Perusahaan Otomobil Nasional Sdn Bhd (Proton) captured an 18.1% share of the local total industry volume (TIV) last month, its highest share figure since July 2015.

In a statement today, the car maker said it sold 7,615 units car for June, a month when the TIV for the Malaysian automotive market is estimated to have shrunk by 30.8% to 42,090 units.

“As is traditional for Malaysia automotive sales, there is a precipitous drop in numbers for the month following a festive period.

“Proton, however, bucked the trend as sales grew by 23% compared to June last year, helping us finish second in the sales table for the third consecutive month,“ it said.

This brings Proton’s year-to-date market share to 14.7%, an improvement over the 2018 full-year figure of 10.8%.

Proton X70 model continues to be one of Proton’s star products with 15,175 units of the sport utility vehicle delivered in the first half (H1) of the year.

Sales of the Proton Saga continued to grow with 2,541 units delivered in June, contributing to a volume growth of 27% in H1, while other models, now updated with intelligent features, are performing equally well with bookings for the 2019 Proton Persona, Iriz and Exora increasing by an average of 108%, 180% and 135%, respectively, compared to their pre-update booking numbers.

Chief executive officer Dr Li Chunrong said for the second half of the year, Proton would concentrate on continuing to excite the market further by introducing new and updated models as promised at the beginning of the year.