Proton DX to promote digital innovation in auto sector

KUALA LUMPUR: Proton Group company, ACO Tech, has unveiled the country’s first automotive digital experience centre, Proton Digital Xperience (Proton DX) in a move to promote innovation and digital engagement in the automotive industry.

Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation (Mosti) Chang Lih Kang (pix) who launched the centre said that facilities like Proton DX provide new channels to support the country’s ongoing efforts to enhance the local electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem significantly.

“As most of us are aware, the automotive landscape is now going through a paradigm shift towards mass electrification. As we progress in this direction, the government will continue to partner automotive players to make significant investments to drive the local automotive sector towards new energy and smart mobility,” Chang added.

Furthermore, he mentioned that Mosti’s role is to encourage and facilitate local innovation, particularly in industries that can benefit the economy and improve people’s way of life.

“The creation of Proton DX is an important milestone that showcases the innovation and ingenuity of Malaysian companies in the realm of digital technology and automotive industry.

“I look forward to seeing more collaborative efforts like this from Proton and ACO Tech, along with other like-minded industry players, in the years to come,” he added.

ACO Tech CEO Li Pu commented that smart mobility in the automotive industry is evolving at an accelerated pace.

“Proton DX is one of the platforms that showcases our expertise. This centre offers an immersive space for everyone to learn about the innovative technologies that go into an automobile and at the same time, provide an experience that goes beyond being on the road.

“In our efforts to lead the smart mobility industry, we also hope to make Proton DX a platform for STEM education. This is part of our commitment to raise the level of technological awareness and knowledge of the nation,” he added.

Proton DX was developed by ACO Tech in collaboration with Proton and China Construction Bank (CCB). Located in Quill City Mall, Proton DX offers an opportunity for visitors to explore and experience the latest innovations in the automotive industry. The centre aims to provide a space where car and technology enthusiasts can engage with these advancements firsthand.

Proton DX spans 5,275 sq ft and consists of six zones. The standout feature of Proton DX is the virtual cockpit, which provides visitors with a virtual driving experience within an enclosed dome. It allows visitors to immerse in smart mobility and explore conceptual experiences of future mobility innovations. Notably, all transactions in Proton DX are cashless.