Proton Jan-Oct sales hit 115,366 units, exceed 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Proton Holdings Bhd has recorded its highest sales volume of 115,366 units in the Jan-Oct 2022 period, surpassing 114,708 units sold for the whole of 2021, boosted by local market success and its export division.

In a statement today, the national car maker said the 13,013 units (domestic + export) in October pushed sales to 115,366 units, making it the best sales result since 2014.

This means year-to-date (YTD) sales increased by 33.6 per cent for the first 10 months of the year and the figure is expected to rise with two months remaining in 2022, it added.

Compared with the rest of the market, Proton finished second in the sales table with an estimated market share of 21.1 per cent in October 2022, while YTD market share retreated slightly to 19.9 per cent.

“Overall, total industry volume (TIV) for October is estimated to exceed 60,000 units for a third consecutive month as the Malaysian automotive market remains on target to break the record for total sales,“ it said.

Proton said the best-selling Proton model continues to be the Proton Saga, with another 5,262 units delivered in October, pushing its YTD total sales to 45,965 units.

“This marks a 42 per cent increase over the previous year and proves that the updated model launched on May 12 is even more popular compared to its predecessor,“ it said.

Deputy chief executive officer Roslan Abdullah said Proton’s fourth consecutive year of volume growth coincides with the brand’s entry into the sports utility vehicle (SUV) market with the Proton X70.

“It’s an achievement the company is proud of and despite the launch of newer rivals, it remains a class leader and was even named Best Large SUV at the 2022 Carsifu Editors’ Choice Awards.

“Therefore, to celebrate its upcoming fourth birthday, we are offering customers gifts comprising accessories worth RM1,499, interest rates as low as 2.52 per cent and many other surprises from our dealerships if they purchase a Proton X70 in November,” he said.

Proton X70 total volume now stands at 15,536 units, while overall Proton SUVs of 48,729 units have been delivered thus far in 2022.

Roslan said the growth in Proton’s export division in 2022 is in line with the company’s intention to penetrate more overseas markets.

“While Malaysia will be the company’s main market for some time to come, export sales has more untapped growth potential that fits in with our long-term growth targets to be a major regional automotive brand,” he added. - Bernama