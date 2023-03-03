Proton records 52% sales growth in February

KUALA LUMPUR: Proton sold 14,033 units of vehicles in February 2023, comprising domestic and export, up 52 per cent compared with the same month last year.

Sales volume was 20.1 per cent higher than January 2023 while for the first two months of the year, year-to-date (YTD) volume swelled by 88 per cent to 25,714 units, it said in a statement today.

Proton deputy chief executive officer Roslan Abdullah said the car maker is hopeful of continuing its sales growth trajectory for the rest of the year.

“Over the next few months, Proton will also be making several announcements to shape the company’s direction for 2023 and beyond.

“This will be a busy year as we establish our presence in new segments, enter the new energy vehicle market and build our electric vehicles (EV) credentials when sales of the smart #1 begin,” he said.

The company’s market share in February is estimated at 22.7 per cent, placing it second in the rankings, and representing a 7.3 per cent increase over February 2022.

According to Proton, for B-segment sedans, the Proton Persona is proving its appeal against newer rivals when supply is unaffected by component shortages.

“With 2,313 units sold in February, the model broke through the 2,000-unit barrier for a third consecutive month, the first time it has achieved the feat since doing it for five months in a row from June-October 2020,“ it said.

Proton X50 retained leadership of the B-segment sport utility vehicle (SUV) market and remained the most popular SUV overall with 3,247 units sold in February. Sales were up by 11 per cent over the first two months of the year.

Meanwhile, the Proton Exora enjoys a resurgence as sales of the C-segment multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) leader grew by 216 per cent over the same period in 2022.

The Proton Saga ended the month with 6,345 units, retaining its position as the best-selling Proton and posting an impressive 11,133 units sold so far this year, while the Proton X70 delivered 981 units in February and 1,914 units overall for the year.

The Proton Iriz posted its best performance since August 2022 with 811 units sold. leading to an improvement of 156 per cent for the first two months of the year. - Bernama