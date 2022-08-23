Proton: TIV of 680,000 units this year possible

PETALING JAYA: Proton Holdings Bhd said there is a possibility that 2022 total industry volume (TIV) will hit 680,000 units, higher than Malaysian Automotive Association’s (MAA) latest estimates, going by strong outstanding bookings received by its original equipment manufacturers (OEM), according to Proton deputy CEO Roslan Abdullah.

Recently, MAA revised its forecast for 2022 TIV to 630,000 units from a previously estimated 600,000 units, due to a strong performance in the first half of the year.

Roslan explained that TIV is expected to rise to 680,000 units based on high demand and outstanding bookings received by June 30, due to the end of the sales and service tax (SST) excemption for passenger cars.

“Sometimes our number, on rough calculation, will be higher than MAA’s forecast ... if everything is in order, based on outstanding bookings (which) the OEM have received, we could see the number go as high as 680,000. But this is still subject to the economic situation, as well as component supply,” he said at a press conference today after the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Pekat Group Bhd subsidiary Solaroo Systems Sdn Bhd and Proton Global Services Sdn Bhd.

Roslan said the industry is facing a microchip shortage but Proton is looking for sources, both domestically and internationally.

“We have teams looking into sources for microchips at domestic and international levels because the most important (thing) for us is to meet the demands of our customers,” he said, adding that it is confident of delivering all the units ordered during the SST exemption period by March 31 next year.

The MoU is aimed at promoting the adoption of solar photovoltaic systems (solar PV) within Proton’s ecosystem and employees as part of the national automaker’s energy sustainability initiatives.

Proton Global Services CEO Lee Yeet Chuan disclosed that the company will be investing RM5-12 million in the project, which covers 50 sites, to be completed by next year.

The partnership builds upon Pekat’s launch of a 12-megawatt-peak grid-connected solar PV system at Proton’s manufacturing plant in Tanjung Malim, Perak, which has resulted in a reduction in the latter’s carbon footprint and energy costs since March this year.

As part of the collaboration, Proton will promote the adoption of solar PV systems provided by industry suppliers by demonstrating the savings it can generate and the benefits it brings to the environment.