Proton X50 is the best-selling vehicle in July with 4,763 units sold

KUALA LUMPUR: Proton X50 has set a monthly sales record of 4,763 units for July 2022 to be the best-selling vehicle in Malaysia, retaining its pole position in the sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment.

In a statement today, Proton Holdings Bhd said this is also the first time such a vehicle has led in overall sales.

The national carmaker sold a total of 11,477 units across six models in July, of which Proton X50 was the best-selling, followed by Proton Saga at 4,521 units.

Proton’s overall sales year-to-date is 71,601 units, an increase of 19.7 per cent over the same period in 2021, it said.

“Total industry volume for July is estimated to be at 50,500 units as registration retreats to the median following the expiry of sales and service tax incentives on June 30 June,” it said.

The statement said exports for 2022 thus far have risen to 3,102 units, with 380 units in July, surpassing the 3,018 units exported for the whole of 2021.

The Proton Saga, Proton X70 and Proton X50 are the leading export models, it said.

Proton deputy chief executive officer Roslan Abdullah said the achievement and Proton’s sales leadership in other segments show that it is on the right track.

The easing of restrictions in global trade has been a major boost for Proton’s export division. With five months to go, the company is on target for yet another year of double-digit percentage growth, while recognising the various economic issues facing overseas markets, he said. - Bernama