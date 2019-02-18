PSC spat: EPF to meet with AirAsia soon, MAHB yet to respond

KUALA LUMPUR: The Employees Provident Fund (EPF), a substantial shareholder of both AirAsia Group Bhd and Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB), hopes the lawsuit between the two over passenger service charges (PSC) will be resolved soon, following a meeting with the retirement savings fund.

“AirAsia has actually responded (to EPF’s letter) and we are waiting for response from MAHB. We are looking forward to meeting up with them,” EPF CEO Tunku Alizakri Alias (pix) told reporters at a briefing here today.

“One of the parties will be meeting up with us very soon. We are very happy with that... to explain the situation,” he added.

Recently, it was reported that EPF had written to both parties expressing its concern about the dispute and suggested that it can be settled through negotiations.

Asked on the details of the letter, Alizakri said it is acting “just like a typical concerned investor”.

“We are concerned that the spat has been brought up to the public and it’s becoming a very public-spat. This is not only bad for the two organisations but also bad for Malaysia as a whole as these are the two biggest counters (in the local stock market),” he added.