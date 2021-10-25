Public Bank continues its support as SMEs adopt to new normal

PETALING JAYA: Public Bank continued to extend financial assistance to SMEs to adopt to the new normal posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since March 2020, it has continued to offer financial assistance to help its customers to tide through the pandemic.

Managing director and CEO Tan Sri Tay Ah Lek stated that it has weathered storms alongside customers, including three global crises.

“We are in this together,” he said in a statement today.

Although customers are gradually getting back on their feet financially, Tay stated that Public Bank is always ready to offer a hand again at any time.

The bank attributed the economic improvement to the support from the government and Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) with their ongoing proactive policy support and guidance.

It noted that various financing schemes, such as the Special Relief Facility, Targeted Relief and Recovery Facility, Penjana SME Financing and others have all helped to put the whole economy on a better footing.

Public Bank believes ensuring continuous access to financing is vital to SMEs and despite the tough operating environment, it has approved more than RM12.7 billion of financing to more than 50,000 SMEs since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Ongoing engagement will continue and various flexible repayment packages will remain open for applications. We are committed to continue assisting customers who are still financially impacted by the pandemic,“ said Tay.

Public Bank’s digital platform enables a straight-through online process on customers’ submission for the repayment assistance.