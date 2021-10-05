Public Bank continues to provide targeted financial assistance to customers affected by pandemic

PETALING JAYA: Public Bank Bhd continues to provide financial assistance, including moratoriums and targeted repayment assistance to its customers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic amid gradual reopening of the economy.

Public Bank managing director and CEO Tan Sri Tay Ah Lek said the bank has offered various flexible targeted repayment assistance to its customers. As of end-September 2021, more than 429,000 customers with loans totalling RM76 billion have been receiving the targeted repayment assistance.

“Public Bank has also continuously supported the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and the bank has approved more than RM12.7 billion of financing to more than 50,000 SMEs since the beginning of the pandemic,” Tay said.

As one of the leading SME financiers with a 22% market share, Public Bank remains dedicated to this mission, which can be seen in its annualised growth of 4.6% with total financing of RM68.3 billion as at June 2021.

Public Bank offered moratoriums to about 1.5 million customers with over RM210 billion in loans in the first six-month automatic loan moratorium between April and September 2020.