Public Bank, Perodua collaborate to offer financing facilities

PETALING JAYA: Public Bank Bhd and Perodua Sales Sdn Bhd (Perodua) signed a memorandum of collaboration (MoC) for financing facilities to Perodua authorised dealers to provide financial products and services.

The collaboration with Perodua will enable Public Bank to interface and facilitate digitalisation via online submissions of hire purchase end-financing applications to the bank including uploading of basic application documents and tracking of application status.

Public Bank’s CEO and managing director Tan Sri Dr Tay Ah Lek said at the signing ceremony, “Perodua is also Malaysia’s first and biggest Energy-Efficient Vehicle (EEV) manufacturer. On our part, supporting the growth of the EEV industry is a key pillar of the Bank’s climate agenda, where Public Bank had mobilised over RM30 billion in domestic EEV financing by the end of 2022. As part of our ongoing commitment to supporting the growth of the EEV industry, Public Bank has increased its EEV lending target from RM25 billion to RM33 billion by 2025.”

He added that there was strong synergistic potential where Public Bank and Perodua can continue to work together, in not only growing their respective business, but also contributing positively towards ESG initiatives for the betterment of society and the world.

Meanwhile, Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said that the three-pronged deal addresses the need for the current and future Perodua activities.

“I hope this collaboration will further elevate our respective organisations to greater heights,” he said.