Public Bank, Pro-Net in tie-up on financing facilities, digitalisation

PETALING JAYA: Public Bank Bhd and Proton New Energy Technology Sdn Bhd (Pro-Net) have signed a memorandum of collaboration on provision of financial products and services, and to embark on digitalisation via systems integration with smart Malaysia and its authorised dealers.

The collaboration will enable Public Bank to interface and facilitate digitalisation via online submission of hire purchase end-financing applications and floor stocking facility through smart customer app and their authorised dealers, thus improving market shares in the electric vehicle (EV) industry.

Pro-Net is an exclusive authorised importer and distributor for smart vehicles in Malaysia and Thailand. These strategic appointments are expected to accelerate sales of the company’s all-new innovative EV.

Public Bank managing director and CEO Tan Sri Dr Tay Ah Lek said: “Supporting the growth of the New Energy Vehicles (NEV) has always been a key pillar to our climate agenda. The bank had mobilised over RM30 billion in domestic NEV financing by the end of 2022, representing approximately 52% of the bank’s total domestic hire purchase financing portfolio. To signify the bank’s commitment, the NEV lending target has now been increased to RM33 billion by 2025.”

He added that there is a compelling opportunity for Public Bank and Pro-Net to foster strong synergies from the onset as not only will this be win-win in advancing their respective business objectives, it also contributes to another win in their common battle against climate change.

Pro-Net CEO Zhang Qiang said the advent of NEV signifies a significant departure from traditional products by leveraging EV technology to foster enhanced connectivity and address evolving consumer needs.

At the heart of Pro-Net’s mission, he added, lies a strong commitment to deliver a seamless digital customer journey in collaboration with eco-partners, aiming to achieve a smart EV mobility ecosystem.

“Pro-Net is making remarkable progress in developing a smart Malaysia customers’ App, set to offer an exceptional range of eco-services, including convenient online loan applications and seamless charging information capabilities. Our goal is to ensure transparency on the transaction, enhance efficiency, and speed throughout their journey with the smart brand,” he said.

Pro-Net board member Roslan Abdullah said: “By collaborating with Public Bank, our aim is to streamline the purchasing process and provide a hassle-free and reshaping customer digital experience. Innovation and customer-centricity are deeply ingrained in Pro-Net and smart’s DNA, with a commitment to continually offer premium solutions and co-create a better future with their valued customers”.

As the first EV brand to collaborate with Public Bank, he added, smart is leading the way in pioneering a transformation of the banking industry’s digital landscape.