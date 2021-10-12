Public Bank provides digitalisation assistance to business enterprise

PETALING JAYA: Public Bank Bhd has collaborated with various tech companies to offer a range of digital business solutions through its PB enterprise Digital SME Assist programme.

The programme offers a sustainable platform for business enterprise to grow by enhancing their digital capabilities in tandem with their business expansion.

Since the launch in mid-April this year, many of the bank’s SME and corporate customers have seen increased business growth and accelerated digital transformation through the programme.

It elaborated that the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting movement control order (MCO) has emphasised the need for digitalisation and the need to transition to a more digital-enabled environment for business survival.

Against this backdrop, Public Bank recognised that businesses, particularly SMEs, require assistance to transform and digitalise their operations in the most cost efficient manner in order to thrive in the new normal.

It has identified pertinent areas for businesses in the current climate and worked with the solution providers in the fields of accounting, human resource, e-commerce, workforce, property management, digital marketing, mobile and network to assist SME customers.

The bank collaborated with Biztory, a cloud accounting system; Kakitangan.com, an online human resources system; EasyStore, an e-commerce solution platform; TimeTec, a workforce and property management solutions provider; Exabytes, a digital marketing platform and telco provider, Digi.